HIBBING — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Wednesday, Feb. 26, as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. School bus drivers transport more than 760,000 students across the state to and from school each day. The proclamation recognized the invaluable contributions that drivers make to public education and student safety.
Then on March 15, Walz signed an executive order closing all schools in the state from March 18-27. The two week period is for school officials and teachers to plan for long-term closures and distance learning in response to the COVID-19.
Today, school bus drivers at Shubat Transportation and Tactran Incorporated, privately owned transportation companies on the Iron Range, sit idle in uncertainty.
Both Dustin Davidson, CEO and operations manager of Shubat, and Amber Angove, safety director at Tactran, both agree that the closure of the schools will cause a financial impact on not only the employees but the business as a whole.
All transportation-related to school and outside activities are now canceled, for an undetermined amount of time. Shubat’s fleet of buses also includes motorcoaches, which are also idle for at least the next two months. "We have been affected by every closure and cancellation, from NHL games to college visits to airport transfers. Our calendar is essentially wiped clean for the next two months," Davidson said.
Privately owned school bus contractors provide over 60 percent of the transportation used to transport students to and from school and other school-related activities. Bus companies across the state are patiently waiting to see how they will fare financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a phone interview with the Hibbing Daily Tribune, Angove expressed her concern for the drivers at Tactran. "At this point we don't know if we will be paid for the next several days" she said. “We are waiting to see how things will play out with the district contracts, it is all so sad."
Davidson is also waiting for word from the school district and state to see how they will be handling payment.
Despite the uncertainty of payment from outside sources, Shubat's school bus drivers will be paid. "We will be paying our school bus drivers during this school shutdown, at minimum their "snow day" pay rate," Davidson said. “It is our hope that we will be able to pay school bus drivers their regular daily rate, and that the company will receive enough money to keep up with our ongoing expenses.”
The Walz administration has urged districts to pay school bus drivers. Aside from paying drivers, companies have additional ongoing financial obligations.Therefore, they depend on the income from the contracts. Looking ahead, Davidson is trying to stay positive. "It's going to make for an interesting year, but we're doing our best to stay positive."
Hibbing Area Transit & Dial-A-Ride continues to provide transportation with uninterrupted schedule
The City of Hibbing has a contract with Shubat Transportation to provide drivers for their city buses.
As of Saturday, Davidson says his drivers will continue to fulfill their obligation to staff the bus's while in operation.
Hibbin’s Internal Auditor Sheena Mulner confirmed that no changes had been made, and the buses are running on schedule. The city bus transportation is an essential amenity for community members. "It is an important means of transportation for many people in the community,” Mulner said. “People depend on the bus to get groceries, medication, and go to medical appointments." Mulner has not seen a decrease in riders since the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a phone interview on Saturday with the HDT, Hibbing’s city administrator Tom Dicklich confirmed that the city bus transit remains in service without schedule changes or interruptions.
Hibbing Area Transit & Dial-A-Ride is a form of transportation for citizens of the Hibbing community.
The bus operates seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A specific bus schedule allows passengers one option for riding. At the same time, Dial-A-Ride gives passengers more flexible options.
Shubat is responsible for the daily upkeep of the buses, such as the janitorial aspect, whereas the city does the maintenance. Davidson said that they have been working extra hard to keep the interior of the buses sanitized for the safety of both driver and rider. Dicklich echoed Mulners statement about the importance of keeping the buses in service. He said they will work closely with Shubat to maintain a safe transportation system for drivers and passengers.
Still, they are taking extra precautions to assist in the spread of not only the coronavirus but all viruses. Davidson encourages passengers to learn how to protect themselves by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. "We will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so,” he said. “We will continue to provide the community with the service they've come to expect." Dicklich said they will monitor things closely and make decisions based on the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Davidson recommends that passengers use transit only when necessary. "Avoiding unnecessary trips will help prevent the spread of germs, and will help keep everyone healthier in the long run," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.