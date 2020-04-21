ArcelorMittal will idle operations at Hibbing Taconite starting on Sunday, May 3, with plans to reopen in July, according to an ArcelorMittal USA spokesperson, who emailed the Mesabi Daily News on Monday night.
HibTac is the third mine to announce it will idle as demand for steel has plummeted, joining U.S. Steel's Keewatin Taconite and Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining, citing "unprecedented and challenging times president by the COVID-19 pandemic."
About 650 workers will be laid off as a result of the outage and nearly 1,500 among the three plants.
"As a result, Hibbing Taconite has begun preparations to reduce production in a safe and orderly manner with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production," the company spokesperson said.
Chris Johnson, president of the United Steelworkers Local 2705 representing HibTac employees, said the company and union are meeting Wednesday to begin layoff minimization plan discussions. He said 50 unionized workers will be needed for fire patrol and emergency maintenance during the idle period.
“I’m not surprised we’re idling down,” Johnson said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “We knew it was going to affect us at some point.”
ArcelorMittal announced its plan to idle HibTac late Monday night, but Johnson said the union was not informed until a meeting with management Tuesday morning, instead hearing official word of the layoffs through media reports.
“We voiced our anger at the way we found out,” he said.
The shutdown is expected to last about nine weeks. ArcelorMittal expects to return to operation in early to mid-July with the company targeting July 6, while USW given a July 12 target date.
A spokesperson for ArcelorMittal did not return an email request to clarify the operation restart date or when union employees were informed of the shutdown.
Johnson said management at HibTac was basing the restart time on current forecasts, adding they’re as confident as they can be considering the unknown nature of the coronavirus.
“I believe they’re not really confident,” he added. “We don’t know with this COVID, if there’s a respike and car manufacturers don’t ramp up, then we might be longer.”
Hibbing Taconite is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel. Much of the 7.8 million tons of pellets it produces each year are shipped to blast furnaces at ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor in Indiana, which was also idled Monday.
The other three Range mines — Cleveland-Cliffs’ United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, ArcelorMittal’s Minorca Mine in Virginia and U.S. Steel’s Minntac in Mountain Iron — have not announced any stoppages.
“They’re still going, but if the market still goes down, all these mines could see some reduced capacity, and who knows how that plays out,” Johnson said. “I hope not. I hope everyone continues to work.”
Layoffs were expected across the company's U.S. operations after ArcelorMittal USA CEO John Brett wrote a letter to employees on April 13, and again on April 15, preparing them for workforce reductions.
"Regrettably, we must reduce our employment levels for both our hourly and salaried workforces," Brett wrote on April 13. "This is an extremely difficult decision; one I hoped would not be necessary, but the current circumstances and the project outlook render it unavoidable."
The April 15 letter was addressed to non-union workers and outlined the basics of the layoff process and unemployment.
"The precise duration of the program is unknown," he wrote in the letter. "I realize this is disconcerting, but I do not want to mislead anyone. Let's hope our economy safely reopens soon, Americans can resume some resemblance of normalcy, including their consumer spending habits, and employment levels are restored.
As of Tuesday, the Minnesota Health Department recorded 2,567 cases of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, an increase of 97 from the previous day. Reported deaths on Tuesday tied a single-day high at 17, bringing the statewide total to 160 since the first confirmed case on March 6.
Testing rates, one of the key components of Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to reopen the Minnesota economy, have fallen in each of the last two days from 1,348 on Sunday, to 1,134 on Monday and 847 on Tuesday.
In St. Louis County, total case numbers are at 53 with 10 deaths. Hennepin County is home to the majority of cases and deaths in the state with 1,013 cases and 95 deaths. Nobles County, where the coronavirus closed down a JBS USA pork plant because of an outbreak, rose from 77 cases Monday to 101 on Tuesday.
“This is not a simple situation where everything is going to be necessarily going in the same direction at the same time,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a briefing Tuesday, describing the state’s virus situation as growing in a measured way that isn’t overwhelming the system. “We’re going to have to learn how to manage this and live with this at different stages.”
