HPU is and will continue to provide essential gas, electric, water, and steam services as a priority. In order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and after considering the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many Minnesota state agencies, all HPU buildings are restricted to the public until further notice. The safety of HPU customers and employees is a priority as we work through these extraordinary times.
HPU is reading outside customer meters, if you have an inside utility meter you can call the read into HPU at 262-7710; take a picture of the meter with your smart phone and text it to 218-421-7891; or drop off the meter reads in the HPU drop boxes located at Wal-Mart, Super One, and the HPU administration building front entry lobby and drive-thru. Please identify the meter reads with your name or address.
The administrative building will accept cash payments, please follow the posted notice instructions on HPU building entrances. We ask our customers for their assistance and use the HPU website for any forms to request service changes. For any new or to final a utility services, please call HPU at 262-7700.
Even though the HPU buildings are restricted with limited access by the public, HPU remains fully staffed and available to customers to take cash payments, answer questions about utility services, and provide necessary required repairs to customer utility services.
HPU will continue to communicate any new developments with you via the HPU website, HPU Facebook page, local newspaper, radio, and other available media.
If you have a question about HPU utility services or about your utility payment call 262-7700. Thank you for your consideration and patience as we all go through this COVID-19 pandemic.
