Amazing Grace Boutique now open in Hibbing

HIBBING — Chelsea Zubke has a mission: to make meaningful connections with women while helping them feel comfortable and beautiful.
In October 2018, Zubke leaned into her past sales experience as she launched her own online clothing company called Amazing Grace Boutique. Less than two years later, she now has a brick and mortar shop located at 115 E. Howard St., in Hibbing. The women’s clothing store opened last month, February, and offers shoppers a chic, modern setting filled with trendy yet cozy apparel that can easily be dressed up or down.
“I have an addiction to clothes,” Zubke said. “I really do. And I always wanted to own my own business, and it just fell into place.”
Lining the walls of her fresh, new storefront are racks of women’s tops in regular through plus-sizes that blend casual solids with leopard prints, florals, stripes and camouflage — styles Zubke describes as “fun, colorful and unique.” There are also jeans and select accessories, shoes, eye shadows, and bath bombs — plus there is a limited children's line that Zubke can sum up in two words: “ruffles and lace.”
“I call myself a professional online shopper,” she said, explaining that she handpicks each item she carries. Now that she has her own physical shop, she intends to do a lot more scouting for cutting-edge trends to share with the Iron Range.
“I just left my nursing career for this,” she said. “I was an LPN in acute care for Fairview for about four years on and off.”
She continued, “... Honestly, the people are why I continue to do it. Making other women feel confident. I have an online community, and we're all about sharing posts and items that you got, and it’s all about positivity, which is awesome.”
Zubke, 27, grew up in the Tower, Soudan area. She moved to Arizona for a time before returning to Minnesota and settling down in Hibbing with her husband, an officer with the Chisholm Police Department. Zubke got a taste for selling clothing through the California-based online company LuLaRoe. The mother of two said that she knew she wanted more options and freedom, so she branched out on her own and began shopping the fashion scene in Dallas, Texas as well as the virtual L.A. fashion district.
She launched her initial online sales platform through Facebook, and it wasn’t long before she had to call in the help of an assistant to keep up with shipments as business steadily increased.
“I was in an 8x10 room in my basement, and we outgrew it,” Zubke recalled. “That’s when we decided maybe we need to look at a bigger space.”
Sales have been booming since opening the doors, Zubke noted. And the hometown-style welcome from surrounding businesses and fellow Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce members has been nothing short of heartwarming. Zubke has been showered in gifts and words of congratulations as new shoppers continue to find their way in — many following the recommendation of nearby store owners.
“We have had such good feedback,” Zubke said. “Neighbors have been so supportive.”
An additional assistant was recently hired, increasing her staff to three. Another element of excitement was the launch of the Amazing Grace Boutique app, which became available for download on March 8. Zubke said special deals and live sales will be available to customers who download the app; they will also be the first to know about new clothing releases, which typically come out each week.
Despite the unknown circumstances happening in the world with COVID-19, Zubke remains positive. In-store cleaning efforts have been amped up as new customers continue to find their way in.
The current store hours are 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday — Saturday. Anyone interested in learning more can follow the Amazing Grace Boutique Facebook page, or shop online at www.theamazinggraceboutique.com. The iOS app is also available for download from the App Store on any Apple device.
“I was terrified, but I’m so glad that I did,” Zubke said of opening her storefront. “It’s nice that you actually get to see the people that you’re talking to online, and all the gals come in to chat with me.” She added, “I am so blessed to have an amazing group of ladies supporting me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.