MOUNTAIN IRON — The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) has suspended its Bookmobile service indefinitely, according to Executive Director Jim Weikum. The ALS Bookmobile has over 60 stops across Saint Louis, Carlton, Itasca, and Koochiching counties. The service is being suspended due to health and safety concerns for both the public and the staff stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Weikum states that “the Bookmobile is a relatively confined space where we simply cannot comply with social distancing recommendations necessary to protect our staff and our loyal users.”
While no date has been established for resuming the service, the suspension will be re-evaluated within 6 weeks. Materials borrowed from the Bookmobile will be automatically renewed until the Bookmobile is back on the road. ALS would like to remind library users that many residents of the ALS service area (the counties of Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and Saint Louis) are eligible to use the Mail-A-Book service offered by ALS. Check out the ALS website for more information: https://www.alslib.info/services/mail-a-book/
If you currently have library books and materials checked out from other public libraries in the area, please feel free to return them to any public library book drop in the seven-county area. Interlibrary loan sharing between libraries across the state has been suspended as of March 17, so if you have items that have been requested, please contact your local public library for more information.
While most area public libraries are closing due to health and safety concerns, ALS has encouraged libraries that offer free public Wi-Fi access to keep that service turned on and available outside of closed buildings. The ALS Headquarters facility in Mountain Iron will have free Wi-Fi service available outside of the building as well.
Get Your Arrowhead Library System Public Library Card Today!
Need an ALS Public Library Card and you live in the ALS seven-county service area? Feel free to apply online today by visiting https://www.alslib.info/services/how-do-i-get-a-library-card/ or https://bit.ly/2Uefgv9! With your ALS Public Library Card, you are able to access many of the free digital resources available 24/7 online and can use it to check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, and more at any of our 27 member public libraries in the region once the majority of services have been restored. New ALS Public Library Cards will be sent via mail to the mailing addresses listed in the applications. If you include your email address, your library card number will be emailed to you as well. If you know you have a library card but can’t find it? Feel free to give us a call at 218-741-3840 and we can help get your library card renewed or issue you a new library card for free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.