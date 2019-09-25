Visit your library on wheels, the Arrowhead Library System bookmobile. Local stops and times include:
Wednesdays: Oct. 16; Nov.6, 27; Dec. 18
Taconite - Community Center, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Goodland - Fred’s Station, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
Swan Lake - Indian Point Resort, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Pengilly - Post Office Vicinity, 4 to 5 p.m.
Nashwauk - High School, 6 to 7 p.m.
Thursdays: Oct. 17; Nov. 7; Dec. 19
Cloverdale - Guyers’ Store, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.
Togo - Junction Bar & Grill, 1:15 to 2 p.m.
Rauch - Hwy. 65-Christiansen’s Store, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Bear River - Old School, 4:15 to 5 p.m.
Side Lake - Community Building, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info
