IRON RANGE — As closures continue to whip through the region, it is time to double check what resources at your local library are available.
The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) announced Tuesday that they have suspended Bookmobile services indefinitely. The ALS Bookmobile has over 60 stops across St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca, and Koochiching counties.
ALS Executive Director Jim Weikum said the service is being suspended due to health concerns connected to COVID-19.
“The Bookmobile is a relatively confined space where we simply cannot comply with social distancing recommendations necessary to protect our staff and our loyal users,” said Weikum in an email.
A date to resume service has not been established but the suspension will be re-evaluated in the next six weeks. Materials borrowed from the Bookmobile will be automatically renewed until the Bookmobile is back in service.
ALS is a network of libraries in a seven-county region. Materials can be returned to any location. However, interlibrary loan services have now also been suspended.
“While most area public libraries are closing due to health and safety concerns, ALS has encouraged libraries that offer free public Wi-Fi access to keep that service turned on and available outside of closed buildings,” states a Tuesday press release. “The ALS Headquarters facility in Mountain Iron will have free WiFi service available outside of the building as well.”
Although some ALS services are suspended, the Mail-A-Book service is still being offered. For more information, visit the ALS website.
With schools closed, ALS would like to remind area residents of free digital resources they offer including: Brainfuse HelpNow (homework help), Brainfuse JobNow, MakinVIA PreK-Grade 12 eBook Collection, OverDrive/Libby App, Novelist, Chilton, RBDigital and more.
Also, all Minnesota residents have free access to: eBooks Minnesota, eLibraryMN/Electronic Library for Minnesota, Minnesota Reflections and MN Writes MN Reads.
You can apply for an ALS Public Library Card on their website at www.alslib.info.
Library Closures
As of press time, these are closures at ALS libraries.
Aurora - Closed
Bookmobile - Off road. Will reevaluate by April 24.
Babbitt - Closed
Baudette - Undecided
Bovey - Closed
Buhl - Closed
Calumet - Closed
Carlton - Closed
Chisholm - Closed
Cloquet - Closed
Coleraine - Closed at least through March 27
Cook - Closed at least until May 11
Duluth - Closed
Ely - Closed until March 30 or when schools reopen. Will do curbside pickup.
Eveleth - Closed
Gilbert - Closed
Grand Marais - Closed at least through March 27
Hibbing - Closed at least through March 27
Hoyt Lakes - Closed
International Falls - Closed
Iron Range Research Center- Closed
Keewatin - Closed
Mail-A-Book - Open
Marble - Closed at least until March 30
Moose Lake - Closed
Mountain Iron - Closed at least until March 30
Nashwauk Community - Closed at least through March 27
Silver Bay - Closed
Two Harbors - Closed
Virginia - Closed
Chris Magnusson, the regional and automation librarian for ALS explained over email Tuesday that they have enacted a few system wide policies during the COVID-19 closures.
1. “Extending the due date on all public library materials through May 2nd for the libraries that are closed. Borrowers can always return library items in library book drops but they do not need to worry about doing so while libraries are closed.”
2. “Added closed dates to the computer system so that patrons with items that may already be overdue are not charged additional late fees for the days libraries are closed. “
3. “Suspended all requests scheduled for pick up at closed libraries. Borrower will stay on our request lists and may make new requests (on most items) but the requests will not be processed until after libraries reopen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.