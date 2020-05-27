VIRGINIA — AEOA has received 24,000 pounds of fresh produce and will be distributing it — for free — on Thursday.
The produce will be distributed in 17-pound boxes. Each box will contain: potatoes, onions, apples or oranges, baby carrots, broccoli, grape tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers and a head of lettuce.
“We will be working with food shelves, low-income housing, and other community partners to distribute the boxes to those most in need,” explained Kelsey Gantzer the Food Access Manager for AEOA and Rutabaga Project Manager in Virginia over email Tuesday. “We are holding two events to ensure more people can access the produce, but the boxes will be identical in both locations.”
The produce boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until gone at Virginia and Hibbing locations. The drive-through, contactless event is scheduled 2 to 4:30 p.m. at that AEOA Administration building at 702 3rd Ave S., Virginia. Similarly, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. boxes will also be distributed at Lees Business Center at 2900 East Beltline, Hibbing.
No information will be collected and no income verification will be required to receive a box. “The produce boxes are free to anyone who needs them,” explained Gantzer.
AEOA has seen an increase in food insecurity across the region due to the coronavirus pandemic. Area food shelves have seen an increase in demand and they believe there will be a spike when the federal weekly unemployment benefit of $600 through the CARES Act expires.
“We recently performed a COVID community needs assessment and of the 320 individuals completing the online survey, 49 percent had experienced a reduction in hours and 34 percent had experienced a lay off or job loss due to the COVID Pandemic,” said Beth Peterson, the Director of Planning for AEOA, over email Tuesday. “We also found that 45 percent shared enough money to buy food was a problem right now.”
AEOA has received this produce through the USDA Farm to Families Food Box program in an effort to relieve some of the hardship.
“In early May, the USDA awarded food distributors funding through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) grant to purchase food from US farmers and distribute it to nonprofits,” Gantzer said. “We researched distributors who received the CFAP funding and found the closest produce distributor was Capital City Fruit Company in Des Moines, Iowa. Their development manager, Bill Carlson, used to live in Northern Minnesota and he worked with us to make sure we could receive produce to distribute to our communities. We feel very fortunate to be able to provide fresh, healthy food for our communities during this time of increased need.”
AEOA is a member of the national Community Action Network and is collaborating this food distribution with long-term community partners including: HRA’s, The Salvation Army, crisis shelters and food shelves.
“Our food distribution events give us another tool to address hunger in our communities and reach a broad range of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic,” said Peterson.
Gantzer said they hope to hold additional produce distribution events and also plan to distribute shelf-stable meal boxes.
“AEOA was working to help ease the strain on the food shelves and ensure all community members are supported at this time,” Gantzer said.
On June 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Finland Community Center then from 1-3 p.m. at the Zoar Lutheran Church in Tofte, AEOA will hold a food distribution and drive for those in Lake and Cook counties. For these events, pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-749-2912.
“As a member of the nation's Community Action Network, with longstanding relationships in the communities we serve, we want folks to know we are working to bring resources to those in need,” Peterson said. “AEOA will be here to help throughout the pandemic and as part of community recovery efforts in the future.”
