Oct. 14-18

Monday: Sloppy joe, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw

Tuesday: Special of the day

Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, wax beans, fruit

Thursday: Turkey dinner, mashed potato/gravy, broccoli, fresh fruit

Friday: Beef stroganoff, Key West vegetable, favorite bar

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

