Sept. 16-20

Monday: Beef stroganoff, Key West vegetable, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Sloppy joe, seasoned potato fries, cole slaw, bar

Wednesday: Turkey dinner, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, fresh fruit

Thursday: Sausage and eggs or alternative, hash browns, cinnamon roll

Friday: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, wax beans, fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

