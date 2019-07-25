July 29-Aug. 2

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger, pasta hotdish, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Ham dinner or alternative, rhubarb streusel pie

Wednesday: Parmesan crusted chicken, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken and cheese enchilada, cookie

Friday: Special of the day, vegetables or fruit, dessert

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments