Aug. 19-23
Monday: Special of the day, vegetables or fruit dessert
Tuesday is Friend Day: Roast turkey dinner, strawberry shortcake
Wednesday: Stuffed peppers, vegetables, fruit
Thursday: Chef salad, bread stick, yogurt
Friday: Chicken parmesan w/spaghetti, baked fruit sauce
Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.
Frozen meals are available for weekends.
Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.
Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.
