Dec. 2-6

Monday: Special of the day, dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf dinner Colcannon — (potatoes and cabbage), parsley carrots, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Chili, tossed salad, cornbread, fruit

Thursday: Champagne chicken rice, peas and carrots, fresh fruit

Friday: Ham dinner or alternate, au gratin potatoes, Mexicali corn, Tiramisu cake

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

