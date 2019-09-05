Sept. 9-13

Monday: Chili, tossed spinach salad, cornbread, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Champagne chicken, rice, peas and carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Meatloaf dinner colcannon (potatoes/cabbage), parsley carrots, fresh fruit

Thursday: Ham dinner or alternative, augratin potato, Mexicali corn, tiramisu cake

Friday: Special of the day

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

