Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Monday: Taco lasagna, fruit

Tuesday: Boiled dinner or alternate, tossed salad, fruit

Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich, chicken noodle soup, fresh fruit

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potato/gravy, pumpkin cheese coffee cake

Friday: Baked fish, potato wedges, pea and cheese salad, fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

