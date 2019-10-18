Oct. 21-25

Monday: California chicken casserole, spinach salad, fruit

Tuesday: Sausage and eggs or alternate, hash browns, cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Stew, biscuit, cake w/icing

Thursday: Cabbage roll dinner, mashed potato, green beans, fresh fruit

Friday: Roast beef dinner, mashed potato/gravy, carrot coin salad, ice cream

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments