Dec. 9-13

Monday: Sloppy joe, seasoned potato chucks, cole slaw, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Eggs and sausage or alternate, hash brown, juice, cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, wax beans, fruit

Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, fresh fruit

Friday: Beef stroganoff noodles, Key West vegetables, favorite bar

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

