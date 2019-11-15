Nov. 18-22

Monday: California chicken casserole, spinach salad, fruit

Tuesday: Stew, biscuit, cucumber salad, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, Key West vegetables, cake w/icing

Thursday: Baked fish, potato wedges, pea and cheese salad, fruit

Friday: Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

