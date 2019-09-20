Sept. 23-27

Monday: California chicken casserole, spinach salad, fruit

Tuesday: Stew, biscuit, cake w/icing

Wednesday: Roast beef dinner, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot coin salad, ice cream

Thursday: Special of the day

Friday: Cabbage roll dinner, mashed potato, green beans, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

