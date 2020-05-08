May 11-15
Monday: Chicken strip dinner, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Pork loin chop, strawberry rhubarb sauce
Wednesday: Meatballs/gravy, fruit
Thursday: Penne with Italian sausage, fresh fruit
Friday: Ham loaf or alternate, banana cake
Frozen meals are available for weekends.
Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.
Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.
