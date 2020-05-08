May 11-15

Monday: Chicken strip dinner, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Pork loin chop, strawberry rhubarb sauce

Wednesday: Meatballs/gravy, fruit

Thursday: Penne with Italian sausage, fresh fruit

Friday: Ham loaf or alternate, banana cake

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

