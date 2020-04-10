April 13-17

Monday: Favorite Italian pasta, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chicken chow mein, fruit

Wednesday: Harvest stew, fresh fruit

Thursday: Spring Fling Party — Beef roast, frosted cake

Friday: Ham and egg spinach bake, cinnamon roll

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

