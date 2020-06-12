June 15-19

Monday: Chicken and cheese enchilada, cookie

Tuesday: Roast turkey dinner, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Ham loaf or alternate, strawberry shortcake

Thursday: Chef salad, fruit

Friday: Chicken parmesan w/spaghetti, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

