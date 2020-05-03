May 4-8

Monday: Special of the day

Tuesday: Cheesy cauliflower soup/ham and cheese sandwich or alternate, fresh apple cake

Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Roast beef dinner, strawberry pie

Friday: Baked apple pancake, fruit

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

