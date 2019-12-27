Dec. 30-Jan. 3

Monday: Spaghetti w/meatsauce, green beans, fruit

Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, Key West vegetables, pumpkin cheesecake, coffee cake

Wednesday: Happy New Year! Sites closed. Frozen meals available

Thursday: Chili, cookie

Friday: Ham dinner or alternate, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments