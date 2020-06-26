June 29-July 3

Monday: Baked ham, ice cream

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich/bun, seasonal melon

Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, fruit

Thursday: Campfire dinner party! Campfire dinner packet, smore bar

Friday: Sites closed. Happy July 4th!

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments