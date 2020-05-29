June 1-5

Monday: Cheesy cauliflower soup and ham and cheese sandwich or alternative, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chicken pasta salad, strawberry pie/tpg

Wednesday: Baked apple pancake, fruit

Thursday: Special of the day, call your nearest kitchen for details

Friday: Roast beef dinner, fresh apple cake

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments