CHISHOLM — Chisholm Kids Plus is now accepting reservations for its adult prom fundraiser.
Now in its second year, the event is open to anyone who is 21 years of age and older and is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Ashley Heber, program coordinator for Chisholm Kids Plus, said the event came about as an idea to help raise money to support Kids Plus programming. In its first year, there were about 175 attendees.
Some examples of Kids Plus programming at Chisholm High School include the Voice in Prevention youth leadership group, Students Against Destructive Decisions group and substance abuse education. One of its recent campaigns drew attention to the topic of vaping.
Kids Plus also offers intergenerational activities through its Age-to-Age initiative, such as a curling funspiel and trips to Giants Ridge. This year, Kids Plus also teamed up with Chisholm Community Education for a trip to Bentlyeville in Duluth.
Admission for this year’s adult prom is $30 per person, or $50 per couple. Included in the cost are appetizers, music, a photo both and a sober ride.
Transportation after the dance will be offered in Chisholm and Hibbing.
To make reservations, contact Chisholm Kids Plus at 218-254-5726, ext. 3206. Anyone interested may also visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-adult-prom-2020-tickets-73167735667.
