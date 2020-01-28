HIBBING — Historically, the snow begins to fall in northern Minnesota in mid-October. So, by the time the official date of winter arrives in late December, people on the Iron Range have already survived several weeks of their longest season of the year.
Then January hits and the residents of Hibbing are faced with starting their annual avoidance of cabin fever as the sun rises earlier and sets later. They start searching for things to do and places to visit. But when living in a small, rural community, they may hear that pessimistic saying of “there’s nothing to do in this town.”
To dispel such falsehoods, the Hibbing Daily Tribune has sought out area happenings and compiled a list below of several wintertime activities to help readers shoo off the winter blues.
Borealis Art Guild
Searching to find the artist within? The Borealis Art Guild (B.A.G.), a volunteer-driven art organization, helps creative types and aspiring artists from Hibbing and surrounding communities relax, unwind and express themselves through various classes and open studio time. People of all ages and walks of life, experienced or inexperienced can take painting, drawing, stained glass and woodworking classes.
For more information, visit their web page www.borealisartguild.org or find them on Facebook. You may also call 218-263-8482.
Hibbing Public Library: The Hibbing Kiwanis Little One's Indoor Park
The Little One’s Indoor Park is a warm place filled with climbing equipment and allows children ages 5 and younger to learn social skills and get exercise while having fun. The time spent at the park allows the adults that are supervising the children to connect with others. The dedicated area is in the lower level auditorium of the Hibbing Public Library.
Cost $1 per child per day. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Open mid-December through spring. Hours are subject to change, call ahead of time to confirm 218-362-5951.
Hibbing Parks and Recreation: Swimming, Skiing, Skating and Sledding
Whether you are an avid outdoor person during the winter months or one that would rather stay toasty warm by hanging out indoors, there are many activities close to home and right in the backyard.
Hibbing High School Pools - Adult Aquatics
Parks and Recreation offers day and evening opportunities to utilize the old and new pool at Hibbing High School. Water walking, aqua aerobics, water workout and lap swim is offered to the public with schedules ranging from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Each class is $3.50, and punch cards can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office located in the Hibbing Memorial Building.
Carey Lake - Cross Country Skiing
Though cross-country skiing requires good cardiovascular health and endurance, it is considered a low-impact exercise. Because you are using all your muscles to keep appropriately balanced, you're not over stressing any one part of your body.
So, heading out to the Carey Lake trails is something that you can do on your time and at your convenience. If you are going solo or with a friend or a group, it is sure to be an activity that provides a form of physical exercise along with mental clarity.
Information about trail locations and conditions can be found at the Hibbing Nordic Ski Club web page at www.hibbingnordic.org. If you have the desire to spend time on the trails but do not have the equipment you can visit the Parks and Recreation office where you will find rentals available for a day or weekend. Again, very reasonably priced.
Outdoor Skating Rinks – Skating
Did you know that Hibbing has a half a dozen outdoor ice rinks? The most centrally located rink is on the ground of the Greenhaven School, which offers three sheets of ice to accommodate skaters of all levels. There is also a warming shelter.
No skates? No worries, you can rent a pair at Range Sports located on First Avenue. For more information about locations of rinks and hours of the warming shelters, you can call the Parks and Rec office at 218-362-5940.
Veterans Park – Sledding
Everybody around here knows about the sledding hill off First Avenue in Hibbing. You won't see many runner sleds like back in the day, those with wood platforms that sit on steel runners or wood toboggans. But you will see disc shape, plastic toboggans, round inflatables, and at times snowboards for those a bit more adventurous and choosing to stand while making their way downhill.
Paulucci Space Theatre
Do you enjoy star gazing? Why not attend a showing to support the largest planetarium in northern Minnesota. Informational shows are offered to the public in the 40-foot domed theatre. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to check out all the theatre has to offer.
The monthly showing is on the first Wednesday and middle Friday of each month. Upcoming show dates: Feb. 5 and 21, March 4 and 20, April 1 and 17, May 6 and 22, and June 3 and 19.
Admission is $5 per person. Children 4 and under are free.
For additional information, call -218-262-6720 or find them on Facebook.
Enjoy the remainder of the winter! Stay healthy and stay safe!
