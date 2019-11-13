HIBBING — LilyAnne Thomas, a Chisholm High School senior was honored as a Future Collegian by the Hibbing American Association of University Women. She is the daughter of Kimberly and Joseph Thomas.
Lily appreciates the opportunities the Chisholm school has given her, along with three floors of caring, personable staff. Outside of school, Lily’s interests include art, reading and animals. She would like one day to live in a historic forest home with a few dogs and a black cat.
In school, Lily has been treasurer and senior editor of the yearbook Ranger, and also treasurer of the Art Club. She was selected to attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar as a representative of Chisholm. The seminar inspires youth to dedicate their lives to leadership, service and innovation.
Her future plans are to attend a local community college for her generals. She is undecided on her ultimate career path, but has narrowed her search down to either archaeology, veterinary assistant, or graphic design. Her art teacher, Heather Tomczak, inspires Lily to pursue a career she enjoys.
Lily has received a scholarship stipend and is eligible to apply for more AAUW scholarships this spring. Scholarship dollars come from the February AAUW book sale.
