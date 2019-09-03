HIBBING — If you’ve ever wondered what could be written about you in the vast universe of planets, stars, the sun and moon, astrologist and Hibbing native Meredith McCowan just might have the answers. She’s set to host a series of events open to the public this Friday and Saturday at Mike’s Pub, where she’ll explore everything from the science of astrological birth charts to the lively world of dream interpretation.
The first event scheduled is a TedTalk-style presentation called “Evening Astrology,” set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Throughout the night, McCowan plans to tackle questions on whether astrology can predict the future and how concepts like the “seven year itch” and the “terrible twos” are wrapped up with the universal science of astrology. She’ll also touch on how ancient astrological techniques are beginning to trickle back into present day consciousness.
“Astrology isn't for everyone, but it really helped me,” McCowan told the Hibbing Daily Tribune during a recent phone interview. “It’s full of symbols, math and science and astrology, so I’m going to try to break it down so that the audience can pick up a thing or two about themselves or about their children or friends. I’ll pick at the nuts and bolts a lot to make it easy to absorb.”
Her presentation — which is sure to offer a blend of both cosmic information and McCowan’s quick sense of humor — can accommodate 100 people. She suggests anyone interested purchase advance tickets online through www.earthlingastrology.com in the Events section. The advance price is $15, while the price at the door is set at $25.
While her Beginner’s Astrology mini-readings for Saturday morning are already full, there is still space in the Dream Interpretation Workshop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Mike’s Pub.
“I will do a dream circle and talk about my dreams and how they lead me to astrology,” McCowan said, explaining that the symbolism received in dreams can actually be clues to far deeper meanings. “I’ve been using a chart to try and help interpret what our dreams or the subconscious is trying to tell us and what is trying to get attention in our dreams.”
Throughout the evening, McCowan intends to highlight what lucid dreaming is and how to do it, dream symbolism and how astrology may be influencing what we see when we dream, sleep paralysis, how to use the moon and birth charts to enhance dream life and more.
Advanced tickets for Saturday are $25 through McCowan’s website and anyone attending is encouraged to come armed with a recent dream or a dream journal that includes dates and times.
“I’m very excited that I was invited by Mike’s Pub,” McCowan said, her voice brimming with energy. “It feeds my soul that there's a smattering of interest there and that people seem to enjoy it and learn something. I’m happy to bring what I've learned to the Iron Range.”
McCowan, a 1998 Hibbing High School graduate, opened her professional astrology practice called Earling Astrology in St. Paul after a series of unexpected events led her down a path she never expected.
Back in April, McCowan shared with the HDT that she’d spent the better part of her life laying all the groundwork for a “successful” future — at least by society’s standards. She’d attended the College of St. Benedict as a science major before switching to a psychology degree and worked for over a decade in the world of patents and intellectual property. She was engaged and staring down a future with all the “right” boxes checked, yet something felt terribly wrong.
After calling off her trip down the aisle, McCowan set out on a quest for answers. She began first with spiritual healers, then turned to Tai chi and became certified in Reiki. However it wasn’t until her interest in dreams led the former “skeptic” to an astrologist that suddenly the missing pieces she’d been searching for seemed to fall into place.
In 2015, McCowan began studying astrology under Moonrabbit, a master astrologer in St. Paul who has been practicing since 1975, and by the following year she had launched her own professional practice, leaving the corporate office in her rearview mirror.
Today, she provides one-on-one astrology readings, travels the state hosting workshops and partnering with yoga studios. She also works with a psychic, is certified as a Crystal Healing Practitioner and is a member of the Organization for Professional Astrologers and the National Council for Geocosmic Research.
“Contact me via email or my website and see how I work and more of my personality,” McCowan said. “I’m pretty chill and laid back and don’t take life too seriously.”
To learn more about her practice or the upcoming events, follow McCowan’s Earthling Astrology page on Facebook or call her office at 651-325-7361 for questions.
