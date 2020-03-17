“As I travel down life's pathway, know not what the years may hold. As I ponder, hopes grow fonder, precious memories flood my soul.” — Bob Dylan
Memories: the faded images, sounds, words and feelings that echo from the past and fill the mind in quiet moments. They provide a pleasant place to visit amid the doldrums of everyday life, reminding us of who were were and how far we’ve come.
The memories of a place tend to take on a life of their own — especially when it comes to a city as rich with history as Hibbing — aka “The Town that Moved.”
We recently asked readers to share their memories with us, and the response… well, it was far better than we could have hoped for. From light-hearted retellings to home photographs to detailed historical accounts, the submissions transported the staff here back in time.
In today’s HDT, we offer those submissions in the first installment of this year’s annual edition “A walk down memory lane.”
Here, we present the tales of our town as told by friends, neighbors, visitors and fellow community members. Many of the stories presented are personal recollections, so we ask that you receive them in the spirit of fun and entertainment, rather than hard-fact, research articles.
What pictures do they paint for you?
We would like to take a moment to thank everyone who opened their hearts by sending submissions to share with our readers. We would also like to extend special recognition to the talented Erica Larson and members Hibbing Historical Society for their priceless contributions to our annual edition.
And don’t forget to watch for the second installment of our annual edition on Wednesday, March 25, when more memories and photographs will be unearthed.
For now, kick back, relax and enjoy the trip down memory lane.
~Your friends at HDT
