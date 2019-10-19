A night at the movies at HHS

HIBBING — Accomplished organist Andrew Galuska is set to return once again to the Hibbing High School auditorium to entertain audiences with live organ accompaniment to a classic silent film.
Members of Hibbing Community Education and the Hibbing Foundation are excited to offer the free event meant to rewind time, featuring the 1923 silent movie, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” The film will be projected onto a screen in the newly-remodeled HHS auditorium as Galuska plays the entire score from memory on the school’s Barton Organ, which was built the same year the movie was produced. The evening is a throwback to a time before “talkies” when musicians would perform live during silent films. It also comes just in time for Halloween.
The free performance is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the HHS auditorium.
Galuska, who began playing the organ at age 9, came to HHS for the first time in 2016 when he accompanied the silent film classic “Phantom of the Opera.” At that time, he told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that the event was “an older artform rejuvenated.” He added, “This type of performance is catching on. Lots of organists are catching onto this because it captures two artforms — silent films and live music.”
Tonight will be Galuska’s third performance at HHS.
Galuska is director of Music and Fine Arts at The Community Church of Vero Beach, Fla. According to his biography, he previously won prizes for organ performance and improvisation in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas and abroad. He was awarded second-place in the Royal College of Canadian Organists International Improvisation Competition in 2008. Galuska’s organ and choral repertoire is said to span “six centuries with a particularly strong affinity for the masters of Romantic and 20th century music.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.