‘Tis the time of year for deep-rooted traditions. Home decor includes holiday lights and garlands and classic tunes from Andy Williams. Bing Crosby and composer Leroy Anderson are in vogue. It’s the time of year when people “head out into the country in the old front-wheel drive sleigh to embrace the frosty majesty of the winter landscape and select that most important of Christmas symbols,” as so eloquently stated by Chevy Chase when he played Clark Griswold in the 1989 holday comedy, “Christmas Vacation.” It’s the line Griswold delivers as his family goes out searching for their Christmas tree.
Coincidentally, 1989 was also the first recorded year of a Yuletide Festival at the Hibbing Public Library, according Library Lead Tyler Pulkkinen. Back then, it was just called Yuletide. “By all accounts, it started out small and simple and has grown into a much more involved spectacle,” Pulkkinen said. Last year’s attendance was more than 1,200, and they’ve seen crowds as big as 1,500 people in one night.
The local library staff have been working as hard as Santa’s elves to prepare for this year’s Yuletide Festival, which kicks off with horse-drawn wagon rides around Hibbing City Hall at 2:30 on Thursday. And from 2:30-7 p.m., the Public Library will be a hive of activity that all ages can enjoy. And best of all, everything is free.
Area resident Duane Barrow will be giving horse-drawn wagon rides around the block by City Hall between 2:30-5 p.m. “Last year, he brought a pair of Brabants, which are large brown draft horses,” Pulkkinen said. “They’re pretty big!”
Inside the library, kids can get their faces painted between 2:30-4 p.m., in preparation for the Big Guy’s arrival between 4- 6:30 p.m. “Santa has been very busy this year,” Pulkkinen said. “He wants to make sure that all the children have something to read so he’ll be coming to the library to hear holiday wishes.” The library will be giving every child a free book and Pulkkinen confirmed that parents will be able to take pictures of their kids with Santa.
Harpist and certified clinical musician Christina Cotruvo will be present from 4-5 p.m. Her program, “Good vibrations for winter wellness,” will feature Cotruvo’s unique approach to music as a therapy tool. Based out of Duluth, Cotruvo will combine techniques and music from her Harp-Abilities and Ukulele programs showing how music can stimulate winter wellness. She often works with community music groups, in memory care facilities and in one-on-one patient sessions to bring focus to the wellness intent of good vibrations. Cotruvo’s program is sponsored by the Arrowhead Regional Library System, and was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Hibbing City Band is scheduled to close out the evening with a holiday from 6-7 p.m., traditionally play Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” as one of their tunes.
“It’s pretty clear that Yuletide is important to our community,” Pulkkinen said. He continued, “every year we try to change things up to keep it fresh. We’re always looking to take risks and try something new. It’s nice that we get a lot of support from the City, local businesses, and our Friends group. It’s our goal that everyone has a great time, and hopefully we get some new patrons in the process.”
Business will continue as usual for library patrons during the Yuletide Festival. “We actually still perform all our typical library functions during the event,” Pulkkinen said.
