“We’re going on a bear hunt.
We’re going to catch a big one.
What a beautiful day!
We’re not scared.”
These lines, penned by author Mike Rosen, in the 1989 children’s book, “We’re going on a bear hunt” tells the tale of five kids and their dog who set out one day to hunt a bear.
The book, which was based on an American Folk Song, follows the kids as they travel through many different environments and obstacles to find the bear. Upon actually seeing the bear, they all panic and run home.
As the COVID-19 epidemic has many families stuck at home with no activities to go to, community-wide bear hunts are popping up across the country and Hibbing is no different. After seeing a post on Facebook earlier this week, Relator Debbie Murden encouraged her kids to put some bears in the front window of their central-Hibbing home.
“We have five kids and they’re feeling a little cooped up right now,” Murden said over the phone on Tuesday. “This is just something fun we can do for families who are out for a walk or a drive to practice social-distancing and keep our community safe.”
The idea has taken root as stuffed animals have popped up in the windows of homes all across Hibbing. “It’s a fun scavenger hunt,” said Dan Scally, who with his wife Natalie and kids were out for a walk on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re trying to be outside as much as possible,” said Scally.
The fun game takes virtually no effort and anyone with a stuffed animal can play, simply put your stuffed bear in a street-facing window of your home and know that when it's spied, it will bring a warm smile to any kid, or kid at heart.
By the end of Tuesday, Murden’s original Facebook post was flooded with comments of others joining in on the fun.
“We travel a lot and always play ‘I spy,’” Murden said. “This is just a fun twist on what we typically enjoy doing."
