St. Louis County’s first death connected to the coronavirus was reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, with COVID-19 cases rising to 33. Two more deaths are being investigated and expected to be confirmed Friday as virus-related, according to the county.
The confirmed death is linked to a man in his early 70s. Information on the additional deaths under investigation was not available.
“This is a very somber day for us," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director, in a press release. "To a certain extent, we knew we likely would see deaths from COVID-19 here, but it is still heartbreaking to have it confirmed, and our best wishes go to the loved ones of these people.”
St. Louis County reported 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest one-day increase in cases. The five new cases on Thursday in the county include four women ranging in age from mid 70s to mid 80s, and one man in his mid 80s. Some of these cases are connected to St. Ann's Residence in Duluth, which made up a “large percentage” of the previously reported cases.
The Star Tribune, citing St. Ann’s executive director Scott Johnson, reported that the three deaths were residents of the assisted living facility, which has 17 total cases and five hospitalizations. St. Ann’s has 138 total residents.
“They went into the hospital with unrelated events and had the sniffles,” Johnson told the Star Tribune. “The virus hits fast ... the horror of ‘I’m fine’ to ‘I’m not.’ ”
The Mesabi Daily News could independently verify the report as of press time.
For the second straight day, Minnesota recorded its highest single-day total of cases Thursday. Cases increased by 88 to 1,242, with a jump in total deaths from 39 to 50.
The first coronavirus case in the county was reported March 21 with ages ranging from people in their 20s to 90. County and state health officials do not reveal exact locations of patients, citing privacy, and have not specified if cases resided in the northern or southern portions of the county.
In a virtual press conference with reporters, regional medical officials said they’re preparing for the worst case scenario in St. Louis County. Dr. Nick Van Deelan, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, said ventilators are among the hospital network’s biggest challenges, noting shortages in the supply line and a waiting period of at least four weeks for equipment to arrive.
St. Louis County has a capacity of 179 ICU beds, though it remains unclear the exact locations of the beds in the 6,860-square-mile county. The number of available beds and ventilators were not provided as well.
“We don’t know when the peak is going to be and we don’t know how many people are going to be in our ICUs and need ventilators,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health’s East Market, during the virtual press conference. “We don’t have as many as we want. We want to prepare for the worst.”
Both Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in Duluth said they would use some of the $3 million from MDH, funds approved by the Legislature to battle the coronavirus, to purchase 33 and 16 ventilators, respectively. The 33 being purchased by Essentia are at a cost of $1 million.
Of the total cases in Minnesota, 375 cases and 25 deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Surrounding St. Louis County, Itasca County has two cases, Koochiching County, one, and Carlton County, 15.
State officials reported 32,294 tests between state and private labs, though everyone seeking a test is unable to receive one due to shortages. MDH said 675 of the 1,242 positive cases of COVID-19 are no longer in isolation, with 145 currently hospitalized and 63 currently in ICU.
“We know that test-confirmed cases are the tip of the iceberg,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a conference all Wednesday.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
