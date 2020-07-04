HIBBING — If you haven’t heard by now, the Mesabi Daily News and the Hibbing Daily Tribune are merging into the one paper — the Mesabi Tribune.
Obviously, COVID-19 threw things into disarray, and I’m sure that has a lot to with the decision made by the Adams Publishing Group (APG).
It was probably only a matter of time before this happened, and I’m here to tell you to give it a chance.
Jerry Burnes is the editor, Eric Killelea is the managing editor, Jim Romsaas is the deputy editor and I have remained in the position of sports editor.
Romsaas and his son, Ben, along with my son, Tony, will comprise the sports department, but Jim will have other duties as well.
Jesse White will be the outdoors writer, which is something I have neglected to do over all of these years.
Now, we will have more consistency when it comes to outdoor issues, and you should enjoy his writing.
Jim Laine has also written sports for the Mesabi Daily News, but I’m not sure about his inclusion into this merger. I hope he still has an interest in writing for us.
Let me just say that nothing is going to change. There won’t be more East Range stories or West Range stories.
I will still do the same things I have done in the past, only this time, we’ll get more content from both Ben, Jim and Tony.
The one thing I want to make completely clear is that our deadline is 8 p.m., every night.
I wasn’t too thrilled about that because sports like volleyball, football, basketball,
hockey and wrestling, which start at 7 p.m., or
later won’t make it into
the next day’s paper.
None of us are thrilled with that, but the paper is being printed in Princeton and not Duluth. We have to give our drivers ample time to pick it up and bring it north.
We will, however, be posting those stories online the night of the game, so they will be available on the new website they’re putting together for the company.
We will probably be running them in the next day’s paper,but I’m not completely sure on that just yet.
All of the preview stories I’m used to doing might not make it in either, depending on space, but they will be put online, too.
If you liked the product before, you’re going to think it’s better when we start the merger on Tuesday.
We have dedicated people working on both the news and sports side of the company, plus Ted Anderson will supply us with his writing wisdom from his side of the Range.
The only thing standing in our way now is the coronavirus.
Let’s just hope we have some sports to cover this fall.
I will still be running the state stories, but only once a week once we merge.
Stay safe.
