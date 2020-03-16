The St. Louis County Jail has suspended all Inmate visitation by the public until further notice in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and protect people in the jail, as well as staff.
Jail staff are working to allow an additional small amount of phone time for anyone who has been incarcerated for seven days or longer. Anyone wishing to set up or purchase a phone card for an inmate can do so online at reliancetelephone.com/.
This suspension of visiting hours does NOT apply to attorneys or other professionals needing to visit a client at the jail.
