Small businesses in northeastern Minnesota should prepare for a $100,000 grant program ahead of the application date.
Grants of up to $5,000 for businesses of less than five full-time employees are being made available through Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funding.
Only existing small businesses within the 13,000 square-mile Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Taconite Assistance Area are eligible.
Online applications will be taken from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, through a link on the Entrepreneur Fund website.
The Entrepreneur Fund, Northland Foundation and Northspan Group, Inc., are partnering with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to offer the grant program.
“We thank IRRR for its support and are excited to roll out this second round of funding,” said Shawn Wellnitz, Entrepreneur Fund chief executive officer.
An initial round was funded by the Minnesota Disaster Relief Fund, Minnesota Power, Enbridge, Northshore Bank of Commerce, and several private donors. That round provided $45,000 in funding to 12 businesses across seven counties of northeastern Minnesota outside of Duluth and an additional $23,000 to seven businesses in Duluth, Cass County, Crow Wing County and Douglas, County, Wis.
Eligible businesses which did not receive funding in the first round must reapply for the IRRR funding.
Priority will be given to small businesses which serve as a core community staple such as rural/community grocery stores, restaurants, downtown/main street retail or hospitality.
To review grant guidelines and questions in preparation to complete an application, eligible businesses prior to Tuesday should visit: http://info.entrepreneurfund.org/relieffund
