HIBBING — A regional department store on Tuesday confirmed Hibbing’s first known case of the coronavirus, saying a local employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
L&M Fleet Supply ownership and senior management said in a press release that they learned an employee tested positive on May 1.
“We can report that the individual’s last point in our store was in excess of the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19,” according to the statement sent to the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Tuesday afternoon. “Following guidance from federal, state and local governments, we implemented our COVID-19 response plan and took immediate steps to minimize the risk of exposure to our store staff and guests.”
The company leaders said it took action to implement “professional cleaning and sanitizing efforts of the affected area and employee common areas” in the store and told all employees of “the potential exposure to COVID-19.”
The confirmed case in Hibbing marks the first known case in the community of 16,000 residents, and the second on the Iron Range which includes a string of small cities in the rural northeastern part of the state. Frank Prebeck, a 68-year-old resident of Pengilly, gave an interview to WDIO-TV on April 17, saying he had tested positive for COVID-19 and spent three weeks at St. Luke’s hospital and nine days on a ventilator, before returning to his home, set about 17 miles southwest of Hibbing.
The Emeralds in Grand Rapids, an assisted-living facility, has at least 10 cases of COVID-19, and Itasca County has 13 total cases confirmed. The virus has infiltrated assisted-living facilities and nursing homes throughout the state, accounting for 368 of Minnesota’s 455 total deaths, about 81 percent.
An 88-year-old Babbitt woman died as a result of the coronavirus last month. She was living at St. Ann’s Residence, an assisted-living facility in Duluth at the time, which experienced a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus
L&M Fleet Supply built its first store in 1959 in Grand Rapids. Today, the regional company sells automotive, clothing, lawn and garden and sporting goods in 10 locations spread across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Locally, there are also local stores in Hibbing, Virginia and Cloquet.
Last Saturday, the company’s Human Resources Department sent a letter to employees in Hibbing regarding the “confirmed case of COVID-19 at your work location.” The letter, which was circulating on local Facebook pages Monday, stated it would “allow for all employees of Hibbing to work only when we can be certain that it is safe to do so.” The company advised employees to call human resources or the senior management team “if you feel that you have an increased risk of exposure.”
The company leaders did not identify the individual who had tested positive for the coronavirus, citing privacy laws.
As of Tuesday morning, St. Louis County confirmed 81 cases and 11 deaths in the largest geographic county in Minnesota. County officials declined to independently confirm the Hibbing case and have made it standard practice to not disclose the exact whereabouts of each case, citing privacy laws. However, officials have pleaded with the 200,000 residents living across the 6,680-square-miles of the county to act as if the coronavirus had already arrived in their respective cities and townships.
Communities on the Iron Range have been abiding by Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order since mid-March. The city of Hibbing and others have declared a local emergency and shut down government buildings to the public. The local school district moved to distance learning for the rest of the academic year. Bars and restaurants and other venues have shuddered dine-in services.
L&M Fleet Supply and other stores like Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart — all considered essential services — have remained open during the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state and region. Walmart stores across the country in late April began requiring employees to wear face masks as part of its coronavirus response. Lowe’s announced Monday it would begin the practice.
In the latest letter, L&M Fleet Supply owners and management on Tuesday said that the store remains “committed to keeping the health and safety of our employees and customers a number one priority.” The company has increased cleaning and sanitization, promoted social distancing procedures, reduced store hours to allow for extra cleaning, provided employees with masks and gloves as requested and offered curbside pickup for online and phone-in orders.
All three stores in Hibbing are some of the largest gathering centers for local residents seeking to stock up on food, cleaning supplies, home improvement equipment and outdoor gear. While the stores provide sanitizer at the entrance points, many customers have reportedly flocked to the stores without masks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection recommends.
More recently, L&M Fleet Supply in particular, has been a scene for locals looking to leave the confines of their homes and prepare for Walz’s reopening of outdoor opportunities. The U.S. Forest Service on Monday announced that the Boundary Waters Canoe Area will reopen to day use visitors on Tuesday, but will keep closed to overnight use until May 17 when the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire. Several hours later, the National Park Service announced it too will allow day visitors at Voyageurs National Park while closing overnight use, per the latest guidance from the White House, CDC and state and local authorities regarding social distancing.
L&M Fleet Supply has been promoting deals — both inside the locations and for curb-side pick up — for the upcoming fishing opener. The urge to fish is not just a local itch, as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported 320,523 fishing licenses had been sold as of last Friday, a 32 percent increase from 2019.
Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila, who has been leading the local COVID-19 incident command team, said the department is prepared for the arrival of the coronavirus. Local leaders have been stocking up on masks and other personal protective equipment for police, firefighters and first responders who are strategizing how to react to the potential influx of patients.
“I think that the city of Hibbing is in a good place,” Jankila told the HDT in early April. “We just don’t know the number of patients we’re going to see. If we see thousands of patients, we’re going to have some supply issues. If that curve is flattening out like the models are showing us and telling us — the same models that the governor is preparing his decisions on — then we are in a decent place. And with our supplies on order and if they show up in a reasonable amount of time, we’re going to be OK.”
Regional health and emergency officials have been questioning whether they have enough PPE, hospital beds, healthcare providers and medical staff to handle a potential onslaught in Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, and other cities in the county including those on the Bois Forte Reservation. Ambulance crews on the Iron Range have long transported patients down to Duluth, Minneapolis or Rochester if they require certain specialty care or additional beds. Local officials say this form of action might remain the case during the pandemic, since it would be difficult to add in an abundance of ICU beds in local facilities.
Local officials say Fairview Range has been making space in the facility for more beds. But the up-to-date availability of beds remains unknown. Data shows that Fairview Range in Hibbing has four ICU beds and 73 staffed beds; Essentia Health in Virginia has eight ICU beds and 48 staffed beds, according to data from Definitive Healthcare and Esri, which built an interactive data platform meant to monitor American hospital bed capacity.
The posting of the L&M Fleet Supply letter on Monday appeared to spark mixed reactions from Facebook users, some of which downplayed the severity of the coronavirus.
Health officials across America say it’s only a matter of time before the coronavirus impacts rural communities. In many states, like in Minnesota, that notion has already become reality. Most of the state’s cases are centralized in Hennepin County, but the coronavirus has spread to 82 of 87 counties and surged recently in Nobles and Stearns counties — both surpassed Ramsey County in total cases on Tuesday.
“I just have to say right at the outset: It will hit every small town, every county, whether rural or urban or not,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said in an interview with Forum News Service. “It will not be a blue or a red virus.”
As of Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 7,851 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 617 from the previous day. The state also reported 27 additional deaths, raising the state’s COVID-19 toll to 455.
Health officials reported 434 people are hospitalized and 16 more in the ICU, bringing the total to 182.
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. While the illness is mild in some patients, others have pneumonia and respiratory failure.
National and statewide health experts say the coronavirus is not the flu. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in March that the flu has a mortality rate of 0.1 percent, but people are dying from the coronavirus at 10 times that rate. He noted the H1N1 flu from 2009 had a fatality rate less than the season flu.
Despite the increased infection numbers coming from state health officials, the governor is beginning to slowly reopen the state’s economy after facing increased backlash from Republican lawmakers.
“Those who say we need to open this up because it’s overblown, it’s just the flu, they’re dead wrong,” Walz said during a briefing Monday.
Minnesota’s rate of confirmed cases has increased rapidly over the past weeks, due in large part to more diagnostic tests to identify the virus becoming available.
Testing in the state has increased since late April, but has not consistently reached Walz’s goal of 5,000 per day. Last week, state and private labs averaged 3,201 daily tests, reaching a high 4,553 on May 1, but fell to 2,068 on Tuesday.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the anomaly in Tuesday’s number was the result of a “glitch” and expects a higher return Wednesday.
The governor and state health officials announced “The Minnesota Moonshot,” a plan on April 22 for up to 35,000 tests a day, combining diagnostic and serologic efforts through partnerships with the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota. Officials expected testing to reach capacity in a matter of weeks, citing a trickle effect to the health systems performing the tests.
“We’re standing behind the health care systems that if they collect the samples, we’ll get them tested,” Malcolm said in April.
Testing is being offered across St. Louis County health systems, but only to symptomatic patients. According to the state’s COVID-19 resource dashboard, such locations on the Iron Range include Fairview Range in Hibbing, Essentia’s Virginia Hospital, the Cook Hospital and Scenic Rivers Health Services in Cook, Tower and Floodwood. St. Luke’s Miller Creek Clinic and Essentia’s West Duluth location also offer COVID-19 tests.
Duluth-based Essentia Health announced last week it was offering serology tests that would be sent to the Mayo Clinic for processing. The health system added it was working to process that capacity at its own labs in the “next couple months,” according to a press release.
