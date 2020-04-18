CHISHOLM — A local firefighter who is a mother of four children is trying to keep a sense of normal, while awaiting for the coronavirus crisis to end.
Stephanie Holewa, a member of the Chisholm Volunteer Fire Department, is a mom to Adrien 7, Tristen 11, Kenzie 16 and Taylor 18.
Last week, the students in the Chisholm School District started distance learning — online learning from home.
“Actually, it went pretty good,” Holewa said. “We try to make it as fun as we can while staying on track.”
Holewa and her husband, Jed, continue to practice the same educational philosophy they’ve traditionally had in place for homework. The kids must do their homework, before they have the rest of the day for free time to play or watch movies. The parents stress the importance of physical activity and for their kids to make time to practice their instruments since they are in the school band.
“The biggest thing is keeping on task,” Holewa said.
For Adrien’s eighth birthday, which was this month, they weren’t able to have a party with friends but his family did their part to make his special day memorable.
“We have a tradition where we cook whatever he wants for his birthday meal, and the cake,” Holewa said.
K-12 public schools in Minnesota remain closed until early May. For many high school seniors, like Taylor, that meant their prom would be canceled. At this point, it’s uncertain whether the governor will extend the closures.
Holewa said the Chisholm School District reached out to parents in a letter to say that they will have a ceremony to honor graduating seniors.
“They should be celebrated,” she said. “It’s a long time to be in school and it’s something to finalize all the work they’re putting in and it’s a good stepping stone or milestone for this chapter in their lives.”
She recalled her own graduation was the last time she and her classmates gathered as a group. It was something her class valedictorian predicted as she encouraged them to look around at each other, while on stage that night.
Firefighters practice social distancing while training
The Chisholm Fire Department typically has a weekly business meeting and another meeting for training. Holewa said the department is now doing virtual training online through Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
“We just did one last week,” she said, while explaining the format. “There’s a couple of people that will host it and have an open discussion and an opportunity to ask questions.”
There’s also a segment in the training where the attendees are polled to see what they know on a particular subject. That’s followed by pictures and a review of the poll results.
“It’s kind of different and keeps things interesting,” Howela said.
She said the CFD has had some call outs since the coronavirus crisis started. The department follows protocol to keep themselves and others safe.
“Keep a safe distance, while getting the job done,” she said. “We want to keep our team strong, while wanting to serve. Our customer is number one and we want to make sure they are safe.”
Firefighters are wearing gloves and are making sure everything is sanitized. The department has also divided its work nights into a rotation of two teams of four, rather than 10 at a time to make it easier to abide by social distancing.
“We want to make sure the equipment is in top condition and the tools are ready to go,” she said.
