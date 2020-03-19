Rahul Koranne, M.D., president and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association recently told Minnesota Public Radio that there are about 130 hospitals in the state, with roughly 11,100 beds, excluding state-run facilities, Veterans Affairs hospitals and Indian Health Service hospitals.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday that he implemented the shut down of bars and restaurants dine-in services and gyms due to his concern of flooding statewide hospitals. “We are at a critical point here, if we get beyond that curve where community spread accelerates to the point that our hospitals can’t keep up, that our respirators are not be to and some of the things we need to get to folks, it becomes a really critical situation.”
In an attempt to keep up with the rapidly changing situation, the Hibbing Daily Tribune has aggregated information on regional hospitals and clinics. Here, the newspaper provides a glance at the latest updates from facilities in Hibbing and Virginia.
Editor’s note: This information is updated as of 2 pm. Thursday, March 19.
Fairview Range Medical Center
750 E 34th St., Hibbing
(218)262-4881
*Following the lead of the M Health Fairview system, Fairview Range suspended its curbside COVID-19 testing to align with new testing guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. If you have symptoms, providers suggest getting screened through the 24/7 online clinic at OnCare.org.
*Staff are posted at five entrances to the hospital for screening purposes.
*All non-emergency surgeries are being rescheduled. All non-emergency Diagnostic Imaging is being rescheduled as well.
*Beginning Thursday, Fairview Range released all volunteers until further notice.
Essentia Health
901 9th St. N., Virginia
(218)741-3340
*Essentia Health postponed all routine appointments and elective procedures for two weeks beginning Wednesday.
* Essentia Health encourages you to start an E-Visit which provides 24/7 access without leaving home. You can start an E-Visit online, or if you’re an existing patient and have a Myhealth account. Screening is free of charge and testing ordered as a result of the screening could incur a charge.
* Essentia made a decision to restrict visitors at the hospitals. No visitors are allowed for the following circumstances: one adult visitor per patient except Neonatal intensive care unit, two parents are permitted to visit at a time; all other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital(s). Additionally, no visitors who are ill will be allowed.
* Family and friends will be encouraged to use alternative methods of communications with patients such as Phone Calls, Facetime, Skype or other digital channels.
