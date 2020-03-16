BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — Three days after declaring a public health emergency, the chair of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa asked tribal members to practice social distancing to protect the community elders from the spread of coronavirus.
“We don’t want people visiting the elders,” Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said in a live-streamed Facebook video as part of a tribal council update on Monday afternoon. “Call them first. See what they need, because we want to limit their exposure.”
In a brief video later posted on YouTube, Chavers updated viewers about ongoing cancellations on the reservation and elsewhere in Minnesota.
She first announced that the Bois Forte Band’s Fortune Bay Resort Casino will remain open for the foreseeable future and management has been implementing measures to ensure community safety.
As far as cancellations, Chavers said the six Ojibwe bands of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe decided to postpone elections until further notice. Chavers, who is the president of the MCT, is on the ballot for the four-year chairperson role on the Bois Forte. The election had been scheduled for March 31.
“Right now, tribes have come up with a decision, but they want to bring it back to their election board,” Chaver said, adding that she expected the MCT to garner a decision by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bois Forte Band is one of 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. The Bois Forte Band has about 3,500 enrolled members, of which roughly 700 live on the reservation composed of three sections: Nett Lake, Deer Creek or Lake Vermilion.
Last Saturday, Chavers said in a YouTube video that the Bois Forte Tribal Council signed a public health emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic — a decision described as “acting in the best interest of elders and vulnerable members” of the community in northeast Minnesota. Chavers signed the letter saying that “all unnecessary travel is suspended, effective immediately” and recommending that “the public consider postponing any visits from towns or cities that have known COVID-19 confirmed cases,” according to the letter obtained by the Hibbing Daily Tribune over the weekend.
At the time, the chairwoman said the Head Start Daycare, the Nett Lake Elementary School and government offices are remaining open. Elders will receive home delivered meals starting Monday, but there will be no congregate meals at either site at Nett Lake and Lake Vermilion, she continued. All community events sponsored by the tribal government will be postponed.
In Monday’s update, Chavers described ongoing “concerns” over the state of the Head Start Daycare and the Boys and Girls Club on the reservation. “Right now, we’re continuing to leave them open as of today,” she said, adding that the tribal council and staff plan on meeting at 8:30 a.m. every morning at the tribal government building to discuss updates. “The details regarding the virus and events are occuring on minute-to-minute, hourly basis and we need to be aware of what to do and procedures and processes to be in place to ensure community safety.”
In the meantime, Teri Morrison, a community health nurse, was scheduled to appear on KBFT 89.9 Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio to give tips on protecting against the coronavirus. Tribal health services were mirroring the Minnesota Board of Denistry’s decision to not see patients unless in times of emergencies.
The Bois Forte also created its own COVID-19 informational page on its website at boisforte.com.
Community members with questions were told to contact Sidra Starkovich, the Bois Forte director of planning and community development, at 218-966-7051.
The Bois Forte clinics can be reached at 218-757-3650 in Nett Lake or 218-753-2182 in Vermilion.
Editor’s note: George Strong, general manager at KBFT 89.9 FM Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio contributed to this report.
