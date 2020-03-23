BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — Just two hours after St. Louis County health officials confirmed its first presumptive case of coronavirus, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa on Saturday announced it banned tribal government employees from traveling down to Duluth while asking them to restrict travel southward to Eveleth and Hibbing. “However, we can only recommend that the community consider limiting their travel as well,” the band wrote on its Facebook page.
On Sunday morning, Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers appeared in another recorded video posted on Facebook to say that tribal government employees are “now limiting the travel ban to Virginia, Minnesota.” She added, “So, please do not go to Duluth. If you do go to Duluth after 11 o’clock today you will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks. Self-quarantine.”
The Hibbing Daily Tribune reached out to Chavers for comment but did not receive a response as of press time. Band members who spoke with the HDT clarified that government employees are allowed to travel “as far south as Hibbing and Eveleth.”
The travel restrictions are among many in recent days imposed by countries worldwide to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory, recommending that citizens avoid any international travel. In the U.S., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses to close by 8 p.m. Sunday. Large cities like San Francisco have ordered people to stay home except to “provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and government services.”
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all bars, restaurants and other venues cease dine-in services and has been vocal about considering a shelter-in-place order, saying on Friday that “it is a possibility.” On Sunday, the state reported 169 confirmed cases, with one previously known death in Ramsey County.
On the Bois Forte Reservation, the tribal council has also decided to close down all government buildings to the public. The band has 3,500 enrolled members, of which about 700 reside on the reservation set in northeastern Minnesota.
“Our priority is ordering medical supplies and emergency supplies right now,” Chaver said. “We have also made changes to personnel policies in regards to leave.”
As Minnesota court systems focus on high priority cases and cut hours, the Bois Forte Band also said it would stop all court proceedings in Nett Lake, at the newly built courthouse that opened in the summer of 2019.
“No tribal court until the end of April,” Chavers said.
The Bois Forte Reservation remains only subject to federal laws and federal law enforcement agencies in the form of its police governed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In some cases, the Federal Bureau of Investigation takes the lead on cases. Depending on the types of cases, either the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office or the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Minnesota prosecutes the cases. The Bois Forte Band does not use St. Louis County Jail in Duluth or the lockups in Hibbing and Virginia to house their detainees. Officials from the band and the county have been in negotiations for more than four years to allow that to change.
But the Bois Forte Band has experienced many headaches not being able to hold people in either of the temporary locks up about 55 miles south of the reservation in Hibbing or Virginia or even in the county jail about 116 miles south in Duluth. Currently, people charged with crimes in the tribal court would be transported the 228 miles south to the Sherburne County Jail, roughly a 4.5 hour one-way drive.
For now, it appears that the court system here is closed for business.
The Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council this part Tuesday, March 17, adopted a resolution declaring a state of emergency. The band then made efforts to practice social distancing by closing down two wellness centers, an elementary school in Nett Lake and then the Fortune Bay Resort Casino. The band joined a number of tribal nations in shutting down the casino, including the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe with a casino in Hinckley, the Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe in Carlton and Duluth and both the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and the Prairie Island Indian Community near Minneapolis.
“We’re doing this in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Sidra Starkovich, the Bois Forte Band director of planning and community development, in one of the recorded updates online. “We want to keep our area and our entire community as safe as possible. And of course, while we're going to wipe out the virus, we can do our best to try and slow it.”
In the latest update on Sunday, Chavers said that the tribal executive committee plans to meet in two days to determine whether the band will go forth with tribal elections as scheduled for March 31. Chavers, who won the chair seat in 2016, is up for reelection this year.
At the tribal building, Chavers sat beside registered nurse Teri Morrison, who addressed social distancing.
“I am hearing that a lot of kids and families aren’t quite understanding what that means,” Morrison said. “We want you to stay home as much as possible. If you have to go to town to get groceries, we ask that you make the least amount of stops that you can in order to get what you need. And when you’re out in public to practice social distancing.”
Morrison continued, “My kids are telling me they’re one of the only families that’s really staying home. That’s among their friends. I have to come to work so I come to work. I’m probably in contact with 20 different people. I go home and the germs on me are exposing my entire family at home. So, then if my kids went out with their friends, they would be exposing their friends with every germ that I brought home. Do you see how that works like that. It spreads out, spread out, spreads out. It’s really, really, really important that people stay home and not let your kids go to town.”
Chavers reiterated that the tribal government buildings are closing to the public, but two convenience stores are expected to remain open. In all instances, the band has marked off six feet diameter squares highlighting the safe distance for people to stand in the presence of others as recommended by federal guidelines.
“We need to slow this virus down as much as possible. We don’t want to end up like Italy,” Morrison said.
As of Sunday, at least 5,475 Italians have died due to the coronavirus and 59,138 people across the country are confirmed to have the virus, according to The New York Times tracker which aggregates data from a number of state and federal sources.
“If you live in Nett Lake, if you live in Vermilion, if you live in the Cities, slow it down,” Morrison continued. “Go online, learn about how to make kombucha, whatever you want to do.”
Chavers said the band’s incident command team met and established an email for any questions on the coronavirus: covid-19@boisforte-nsn.gov. “We all want you to stay safe,” she said. “And please do your social distancing and wiping with hand sanitizer and cleaning.”
The Bois Forte created its own COVID-19 informational page on its website at www.boisforte.com.
The Bois Forte clinics can be reached at 218-757-3650 in Nett Lake or 218-753-2182 in Vermilion.
Community members with questions are being told to contact Starkovich at 218-966-7051.
