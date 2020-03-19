The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens is a non-profit- 501(c)3, tax exempt Senior Citizens Center, and the main Tourist Center in Hibbing. Our mission is to provide socialization and community service opportunities for Seniors, and provide tourist information for visitors.
As you know, there is much concern regarding the CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19)-SENIORS have been hit hard and are ESPECIALLY vulnerable to this dangerous virus. As a result, we have decided to follow the recommendation of Governor, Tim Walz, The City of Hibbing and others- as we put the health & safety of our community and seniors first.
We will be discontinuing senior activities effective Wednesday, March 18, with activities to resume tentatively, Monday- April 6, 2020. During this time, our gift shop will remain open Monday through Friday 10a- 3p. The building will also be open for previously scheduled rentals under 50 individuals.
As a Senior Center, we realize that many of our seniors are already dealing with depression, anxiety and isolation. We want our seniors to know- WE ARE HERE TO HELP! We encourage any senior that needs help to contact us Monday- Friday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our staff will be available to help with picking up a loaf of bread, a carton of milk, a prescription or any other need we are able to help with! During this difficult period, we- as an organization are available if a need arises for any senior, even if the need is just to talk to someone! Our phone number at the Tourist Senior Center is 218-262-4166. Stay safe & healthy and we will see you all soon!
Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens, Inc.
Melissa Ann Versich- Director
Mike Jugovich-President
Jim Skalski-Vice President
Beth Pierce-Secretary
Rick Ruhanen-Treasurer
Carol Cotter
Lynn Erkelenz
Demetre Karahalios
