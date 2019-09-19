Seniors Thriving on Minnesota’s Iron Range workshops -The Tourist Center Senior Citizens is committed to helping our community of seniors THRIVE! Beginning in October, Join us for a series of 7 informational workshops called, “Seniors Thriving on Minnesota’s Iron Range.” This unique series of workshops will take place the first Tuesday of each month beginning at noon Tuesday, Oct.1, . Other dates are: Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 3, and April 7. This special series for seniors is designed to address the greatest challenges facing our seniors today. All workshops are FREE and all are welcome to attend. Topics include: Retirement & Financial Struggles, Mental Health/Depression/Anxiety & Fear, Health Care & Medicare/Nursing home care & options for senior living. Physical Health & Chronic Disease. Falls, Safety & Senior Fraud/Nutrition for Seniors & Sickness Prevention. For more information- contact the Tourist Center Senior Citizens at 218-262-4166 or email: Hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com
Leaving a Legacy series- Have you ever wanted to organize your memories for future generations? Photos, keepsakes, memorabila, recipes, family tree? During this 4 session workshop, you will learn how to preserve those items in a creative way! Join us at the Tourist Center Senior Citizens at 1202 E. Howard Street in Hibbing on Friday, Oct. 11, Friday, Oct. 18 and Friday, Oct. 25, from noon to 2 p.m.. Call ahead to register at 218-262-4166. Cost is $5 per session.
MONDAY BRIDGE CLUB — Our new Bridge club meets every Monday from noon to 3 p.m. If you are looking for a new Bridge group, we have openings. Both new and experienced Bridge players are welcome! Call ahead to reserve your spot- 218-262-4166.
GET IN SHAPE — Twice a week, we offer the RSVP Bone Builders exercise class. This is a group exercise class that was created for adults that are interested in reducing or preventing osteoporosis. The group has coffee and conversation right after. A great way to start your Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to find out more 218-262-4166.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASSES — our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial 8-hour course, as well as the 4-hour refresher courses. The next open refresher class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The next Initial 8-hour class is from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 and 23. Call for more information or to register at 218-262-4166.
SOCIALIZATION & GAMES, GAMES & MORE GAMES — looking to get out and socialize? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong. Both new and seasoned players are always welcome. Stop by the center to pick up a schedule for details on game days and times.
TECHNOLOGY LABS- Consider yourself technologically challenged? We can help with your cell phone, I-pad or laptop computer. Our next Technology Labs will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15, and Nov.12, at the Tourist Center Senior Citizens- 1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance from our Tech Specialist, Juliana Erickson.Call ahead to reserve your 20-minute time block. 218-262-4166.
OLD WORLD BAKING & COOKING- We make & sell pasties, sarmas and poticas. If you are interested in learning how to create any of these tasty, delightful treats- please call ahead to secure a spot to cook/bake with us! This is a fun and social outing for anyone involved! 218-262-4166.
HALL RENTAL — Our hall seats up to 70 people comfortably and has a kitchen which is available to rent. Members receive a generous discount when renting the hall. We also rent the hall to non-members. Think of us if you’re having a wedding shower, baby shower, retirement party, birthday party, rummage sale or any other event. Call ahead for an appointment to go over the details- 218-262-4166.
SUPPORT US! — Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member (NOW ONLY $6 for the rest of 2019!) We can also use volunteers in various areas. Please call 218-262-4166 for more info.
Our events this week
Thursday, Sept. 19:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee from 10 to 11 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 to 11 a.m.
Mahjong 1 to 3 p.m.
