MONDAY BRIDGE CLUB — Our new Bridge club meets every Monday from noon to 3 p.m. If you are looking for a new Bridge group, we have openings. Both new and experienced Bridge players are welcome! Call ahead to reserve your spot- 218-262-4166.

GET IN SHAPE — Twice a week, we offer the RSVP Bone Builders exercise class. This is a group exercise class that was created for adults that are interested in reducing or preventing osteoporosis. The group has coffee and conversation right after. A great way to start your Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to find out more 218-262-4166.

DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASSES — Our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial 8-hour course, as well as the 4-hour refresher courses. The next open refresher class will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. The next Initial 8-hour class is Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 and 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. Please call to register as spots are limited. Call for more information or to register at 218-262-4166.

SOCIALIZATION & GAMES, GAMES & MORE GAMES — looking to get out and socialize? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong. Both new and seasoned players are always welcome. Stop by the center to pick up a schedule for details on game days and times.

TECHNOLOGY LABS- Consider yourself technologically challenged? We can help with your cell phone, I-pad or laptop computer. Our next Technology Labs will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 15, and Nov.12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tourist Center Senior Citizens- 1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance from our Tech Specialist, Juliana Erickson.Call ahead to reserve your 20-minute time block. 218-262-4166.

OLD WORLD BAKING & COOKING- We make & sell pasties, sarmas and poticas. If you are interested in learning how to create any of these tasty, delightful treats- please call ahead to secure a spot to cook/bake with us! This is a fun and social outing for anyone involved! 218-262-4166.

HALL RENTAL — Our hall seats up to 70 people comfortably and has a kitchen which is available to rent. Members receive a generous discount when renting the hall. We also rent the hall to non-members. Think of us if you’re having a wedding shower, baby shower, retirement party, birthday party, rummage sale or any other event. Call ahead for an appointment to go over the details- 218-262-4166.

SUPPORT US! — Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member (NOW ONLY $6 for the rest of 2019!) We can also use volunteers in various areas. Please call 218-262-4166 for more info.

Our events this week

Thursday, Sept. 5:

Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9:

Bone Builders exercise class and coffee from 10 to 11 a.m.

Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.

Cribbage 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11:

Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 to 11 a.m.

Mahjong 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12: Defensive Driving Refresher Class 5 to 9 p.m.

