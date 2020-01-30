SENIOR BOOK CLUB!- Do you enjoy reading and love socializing? Our new Senior Book club is for you! Beginning Tuesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. our new Senior Book club will be meeting once per month. Gain new perspectives, meet new friends and improve/maintain your communication skills! Call to sign up- 218-262-4166.
SENIORS THRIVING ON THE IRON RANGE! The Tourist Center Seniors in conjunction with Fairview Range are helping seniors THRIVE! Our next workshop is Tuesday, Feb. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The topic will be Physical Health & Chronic Disease- featuring Dr. Kasey Kapella. No registration is necessary, and all workshops are FREE! For more information- call 218-262-4166.
Need Help with Your Cell Phone or Computer? Our Tech Specialist- Juliana Erickson can help! Our next Technology Lab will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at 1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance. Call ahead to be placed on the list. 218-262-4166.
Get Healthy & have fun with our RSVP Bone Bone Builders class and coming in March- Senior Yoga! Both Bone Builders and Yoga are activities that help seniors improve strength, balance, overall health and socialization. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Senior Yoga begins March 10. Please call 218-262-4166 to inquire. Space is limited.
Join us for Old World Cooking & Baking- We make & sell pasties, sarmas and poticas. If you are interested in learning how to create any of these tasty, delightful treats- please call ahead to secure a spot to cook/bake with us!
This is a fun & social outing for anyone involved! Sign up at 218-262-4166.
Defensive Driving Classes- our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial 8 hour course, as well as the 4 hour refresher courses. The next open refresher class will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. The next Initial 8 hour class is coming up Tuesday and Wednesday February 12 & 13 from 5-9 p.m. Call for more information or to register at 218-262-4166.
Defensive Driving Class through MHSRC- We also host Defensive Driving classes through the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center out of St. Cloud. The next scheduled class is a 4 hour refresher, March 20- from 1-5 p.m. Call to register- 1-888-234-1294.
Monday Bridge Club- Our new Bridge club meets every Monday from noon to 3 p.m. If you are looking for a new Bridge group, we have openings. Both new and experienced Bridge players are welcome! Call ahead to reserve your spot- 218-262-4166.
Socialization through Games and more Games! Looking to get out and socialize? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Bridge, Cards, Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong- Both new players and seasoned players are always welcome! Stop by the center to pick up a schedule for details call 262-4166.
Support Us! Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member for only $12 for 2020! That’s only $1 per month! We can also use volunteers in various areas! Please call 218-262-4166 for more info.
Our events this week
Thursday, Jan. 30:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Defensive Driving Class 1 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Seniors Thriving Workshop-free. Begins at noon.
Wednesday, Feb. 5:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong Chinese Tile game 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.