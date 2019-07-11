THE HULL RUST MINE VIEW IS NOW OPEN! Please stop in and visit us in our gift shop and information center atop our new beautiful Mine View location. We will be open every day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 218-262-4166 or details or check our our website at www.hibbingmineview.org.
GET IN SHAPE — Twice a week, we offer the RSVP Bone Builders exercise class. This is a group exercise class that was created for adults that are interested in reducing or preventing osteoporosis. The group has coffee and conversation right after. A great way to start your Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to find out more 218-262-4166.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASSES — our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial eight-hour course, as well as the four-hour refresher courses. The next open refresher class will be held Wednesday, July 17, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The next initial eight-hour class is being planned. Please call to be place on the waiting list. Call for more information 218-262-4166.
SOCIALIZATION & GAMES, GAMES & MORE GAMES — looking to get out and socialize? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong. We are now starting a Bridge group on Monday, July 15 from noon to 3 p.m. Beginners and seasoned players both welcome! Stop by and pick up a calendar or call for details on game days and times.
TECHNOLOGY LABS- Do you love your cell phone, but are constantly frustrated with not understanding how it works? We offer technology labs with a technology expert. The next Tech Lab will be held in the fall. Please call ahead to schedule your 20 minute block on our waiting list. This class is designed for introductory help only. Don’t forget your device… cell phone, tablet, I-pads or laptop.
HALL RENTAL — Our hall seats up to 70 people comfortably and has a kitchen which is available to rent. Members receive a generous discount when renting the hall. We also rent the hall to non-members. Think of us if you’re having a wedding shower, baby shower, retirement party, birthday party, rummage sale or any other event. Call ahead for an appointment to go over the details- 218-262-4166.
SUPPORT US! — Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member (only $12 for the year) volunteering your time or making a donation. Call us to find out more at 218-262-4166.
Our events this week
Monday, July 15:
Bone Builders Class 10 to 11 a.m.
Bridge card group — noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
Cribbage — 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17:
Bone Builders Class — 10 to 11 a.m.
Mahjong — 1 p.m.
Defensive Driving Refresher class — 5:30 to 9 p.m.
