Our events this week
Thursday, Feb. 6:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong Chinese Tile game 1 p.m.
Defensive Driving Initial Course, part 2: 5 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Defensive Driving Initial Course, part 2: 5 to 9 p.m.
SENIOR BOOK CLUB — Do you enjoy reading and love socializing? Our new Senior Book club is for you! Beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, our new Senior Book club will be meeting once per month. Gain new perspectives, meet new friends and improve/maintain your communication skills! Call to sign up- 218-262-4166. Limited Space.
SENIORS THRIVING ON THE IRON RANGE! The Tourist Center Seniors in conjunction with Fairview Range are helping seniors THRIVE! Our next workshop is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. The topic will be Mental Health, Depression, Anxiety & Fear. No registration is necessary, and all workshops are FREE! For more information- call 218-262-4166.
Need Help with Your Cell Phone or Computer? Our Tech Specialist- Juliana Erickson can help! Our next Technology Lab will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance. Call ahead to be placed on the list. 218-262-4166.
Get Healthy & have fun with our RSVP Bone Bone Builders class and coming in March- Senior Yoga! Both Bone Builders and Yoga are activities that help seniors improve strength, balance, overall health and socialization. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Senior Yoga begins March 10. Please call 218-262-4166 to inquire. Space is limited.
