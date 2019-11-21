Support Us! Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member is NOW ONLY $5- for the rest of 2019!
We can also use volunteers in various areas! Please call 218-262-4166 for more info. Our events this week
Thursday, Nov. 21:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov.25:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Nov. 26:
Tourist Center board meeting
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28:
Closed for Thanksgiving
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.